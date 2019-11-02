First Interstate Bank Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 581.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,629,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,208,599,000 after buying an additional 739,353 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth $44,621,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,333,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,398,000 after buying an additional 546,731 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,461,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,355,000 after buying an additional 467,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $77.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.26.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 128.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.19.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

