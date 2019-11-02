First Interstate Bank Grows Holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

First Interstate Bank increased its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVT opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.66. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $559.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.44 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVT. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ducker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $106,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

