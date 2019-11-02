First Interstate Bank Has $156,000 Stock Holdings in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

First Interstate Bank cut its stake in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in P H Glatfelter were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 34.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,906 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter in the second quarter worth $5,850,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter in the second quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter in the second quarter worth $7,313,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P H Glatfelter stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $774.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.76. P H Glatfelter Co has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $18.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.66 million. P H Glatfelter’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 247.62%.

GLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

