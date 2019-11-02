First Interstate Bank Has $93,000 Stock Position in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR)

First Interstate Bank lowered its stake in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank owned 0.09% of Asure Software worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Asure Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 94,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 870,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 74,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 378,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 154,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Asure Software alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASUR shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Asure Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. Asure Software Inc has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asure Software Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.