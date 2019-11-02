First Interstate Bank Takes Position in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.95. Baker Hughes Company has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. TheStreet downgraded Baker Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

