First National Financial (TSE:FN) PT Raised to C$38.00 at National Bank Financial

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of First National Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$42.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$38.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 17.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,869.03. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$25.38 and a 12 month high of C$43.50.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$335.24 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that First National Financial will post 3.0399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1583 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.41%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 17,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$660,175.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,003,888 shares in the company, valued at C$267,828,677.12.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

