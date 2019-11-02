First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.79 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

Shares of First of Long Island stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.60. 67,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,614. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $583.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.17%.

In other First of Long Island news, insider Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $63,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,517.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLIC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

