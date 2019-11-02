First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,799,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 60.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,421,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after acquiring an additional 535,093 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 403.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 659,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,447,000 after acquiring an additional 528,777 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,401,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,620,000 after acquiring an additional 409,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,922,000.

FV traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.17. The company had a trading volume of 487,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,731. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $31.43.

