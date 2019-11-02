Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 26,872 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,872 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 41,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 271,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO opened at $42.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $44.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.