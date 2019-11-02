Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,540 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,868 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of First Republic Bank worth $20,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 208.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in First Republic Bank by 90.9% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 11,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in First Republic Bank by 13.8% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in First Republic Bank by 7.9% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 270,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,159,000 after buying an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Maxim Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.69.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $108.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.89. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $79.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.23 and a 200-day moving average of $97.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $837.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.60 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.80%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

