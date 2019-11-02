Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial worth $13,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,786,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,804,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 16,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

CINF opened at $112.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.00. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

