Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $24,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Foresters Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% during the second quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 264.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 394 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,439.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $127.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $114.79 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

