Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 36,030 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 36,030 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Cooper Companies worth $17,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 62.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 13.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on COO shares. ValuEngine cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $399,979.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,899.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $291.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.45. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $228.65 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.60 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

