Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $11.30 Million Position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 154,981 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,295,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Zendesk at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,133,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $813,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,837 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,967,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 441,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,289,000 after purchasing an additional 315,993 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,198,000 after purchasing an additional 296,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 864,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,002,000 after purchasing an additional 247,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zendesk to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.39.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $269,835.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,579,222.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,648 shares of company stock worth $19,689,694. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZEN opened at $72.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Zendesk Inc has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $94.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

