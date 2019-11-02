Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $20.21 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $20,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,199,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,149,164,000 after acquiring an additional 261,666 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,863,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,380 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,480,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,511,000 after acquiring an additional 36,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,830,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,302,000 after acquiring an additional 146,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $73.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

