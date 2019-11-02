Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $26,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $636,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,346 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $139,358,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 456.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,222,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,390 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,366,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $238,844,000 after purchasing an additional 788,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3,951.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 658,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $67,380,000 after purchasing an additional 642,327 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $112.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

In related news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,429.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

