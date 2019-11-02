Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,040 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $40,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $470,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,462,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 357,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $94,409,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,654 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,115 shares of company stock worth $8,407,148 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $296.09 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $307.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.49 and a 200-day moving average of $271.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

