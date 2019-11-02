Flash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $186.00 (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Flash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Flash has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $186.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flash has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00217263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.98 or 0.01415668 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029109 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00119602 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

