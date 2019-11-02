Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.10. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 175.29% and a negative net margin of 368.31%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. On average, analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The stock has a market cap of $627.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.34.

FLXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Michael D. Clayman purchased 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,139.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,249 shares in the company, valued at $783,901.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

