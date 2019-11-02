FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average is $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. FLIR Systems has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $55.54.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $471.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.51 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 15.44%. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FLIR Systems will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian E. Harding sold 3,625 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $190,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,876 shares in the company, valued at $465,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 2,785 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $148,746.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,057.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,710 shares of company stock worth $353,351 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

