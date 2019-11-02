FLO (FLO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.42 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One FLO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $4.42 million and $26,914.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

