Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 229,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Flowserve were worth $10,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 6.4% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,038,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,557 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 49.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,717,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,203,000 after acquiring an additional 901,087 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at about $16,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2,257.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 283,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 271,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 11.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,538,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,774,000 after acquiring an additional 256,887 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLS opened at $49.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88. Flowserve Corp has a 1 year low of $35.88 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $996.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

