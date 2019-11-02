Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6,936.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,628,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,181,000 after acquiring an additional 25,264,307 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,187,024 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $196,283,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,934,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,741,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,504,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $312,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

NYSE:F opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $170,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,160.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $767,550. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

