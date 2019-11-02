FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Announces Earnings Results

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $140.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.54 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. FormFactor updated its Q4 guidance to $0.22-$0.30 EPS.

NASDAQ FORM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 338,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,947. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $754,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $51,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,035 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,873 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FORM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

