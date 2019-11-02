Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FORR. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:FORR traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.19. 63,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $646.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 0.73. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.87.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil Bradford bought 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.63 per share, with a total value of $99,195.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,392,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,072,000 after acquiring an additional 42,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,459,000 after acquiring an additional 42,418 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 369.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 32,251 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

