Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 19.07%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Fortinet updated its Q4 guidance to $0.69-0.71 EPS.

Fortinet stock traded up $8.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,326,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,381. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average is $80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $80,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $650,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,523,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,517,793.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,856,560. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. BidaskClub upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Fortinet from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortinet from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.62.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

