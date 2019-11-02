Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortinet from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortinet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.62.

FTNT traded up $8.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,326,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,381. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 79.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 19.07%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $650,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,523,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,517,793.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $80,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,193.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,856,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

