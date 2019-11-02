Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $111.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.16% from the stock’s current price.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.62.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $90.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.90. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $3,125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,210.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 8,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $650,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,523,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,517,793.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,856,560. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,640,000 after acquiring an additional 536,513 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,294,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,288,000 after acquiring an additional 434,502 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,844,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,729,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,893,000 after purchasing an additional 117,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,280,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,363,000 after purchasing an additional 534,070 shares during the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

