Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) Receives $4.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.24. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $4.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 4.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

