Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Shares Up 9.9%

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) shares shot up 9.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.91, 266,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 211,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTSV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright set a $21.00 price target on shares of Forty Seven and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Forty Seven from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $265.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.87.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Forty Seven Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Forty Seven during the second quarter worth $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Forty Seven during the first quarter worth $88,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Forty Seven during the second quarter worth $184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Forty Seven by 151.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Forty Seven during the second quarter worth $268,000. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

