Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FOSL. BidaskClub upgraded Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fossil Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

NASDAQ FOSL opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $583.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.44. Fossil Group has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $24.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.05 million. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fossil Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $986,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,436.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey purchased 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $343,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,990.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 153,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,992 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fossil Group by 22.8% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Fossil Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 31,949 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fossil Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fossil Group by 22.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the first quarter worth $26,000.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.