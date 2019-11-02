Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.95.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNV. ValuEngine lowered Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. GMP Securities downgraded Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Franco Nevada from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Franco Nevada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Franco Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franco Nevada by 316.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franco Nevada by 125.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 24.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco Nevada stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.45. The stock had a trading volume of 374,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.44, a PEG ratio of 14.50 and a beta of -0.03. Franco Nevada has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.96.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.55 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 22.42%. Franco Nevada’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

