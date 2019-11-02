Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FELE. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $53.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.87. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $55.63.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $348.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.82 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $40,040.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $29,156.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,770 shares of company stock valued at $386,669 in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,141,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,711,000 after acquiring an additional 30,506 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,872,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,461,000 after purchasing an additional 263,676 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,130,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,417 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,017,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,840,000 after purchasing an additional 158,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,242,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,001,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

