FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.60), Fidelity Earnings reports. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter.

Shares of FreightCar America stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. 208,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RAIL shares. ValuEngine raised FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on FreightCar America from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FreightCar America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

