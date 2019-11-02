FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

RAIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of FreightCar America in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised FreightCar America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.06.

RAIL stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.19. 208,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 33.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 21.7% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 143,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

