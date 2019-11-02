Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €90.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FME has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.60 ($91.40) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($88.95) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €78.28 ($91.02).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €65.98 ($76.72) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €65.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a 12 month high of €76.68 ($89.16).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

