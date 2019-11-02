Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €57.88 ($67.30).

FRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA stock traded up €0.65 ($0.76) during trading on Monday, hitting €47.78 ($55.55). 1,608,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €43.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €46.04. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

