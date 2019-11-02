FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on FTS International from $3.20 to $2.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen downgraded FTS International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded FTS International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on FTS International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

FTSI stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $165.73 million, a PE ratio of 0.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.69. FTS International has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.09 million. FTS International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 130.74%. FTS International’s quarterly revenue was down 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that FTS International will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in FTS International during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in FTS International during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in FTS International during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in FTS International during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FTS International during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

