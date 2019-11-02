Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €42.00 by Baader Bank

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €42.00 ($48.84) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($37.56) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €35.22 ($40.95).

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock traded up €0.60 ($0.70) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €36.75 ($42.73). 70,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.70.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

