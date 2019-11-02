Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €42.00 by Berenberg Bank

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €42.00 ($48.84) target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.60 ($35.58) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €35.22 ($40.95).

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock traded up €0.60 ($0.70) on Thursday, hitting €36.75 ($42.73). The company had a trading volume of 70,197 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.70. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

