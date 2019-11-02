Fulcrum Capital LLC Invests $446,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 306 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,283,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,266,000 after purchasing an additional 196,657 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $303.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.34 and a 1-year high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.45.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total value of $500,280.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,803,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,833 shares of company stock worth $15,299,095 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

