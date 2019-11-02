Fulcrum Capital LLC Takes $5.77 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $52.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

