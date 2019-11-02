Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Funko updated its FY19 guidance to $1.15 to $1.22 EPS.

Funko stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.20. 4,703,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,724. Funko has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $855.34 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Get Funko alerts:

In other Funko news, major shareholder Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 196,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $4,656,449.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $91,512,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,101,388 shares of company stock worth $127,183,651 over the last ninety days. 16.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Funko from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Funko from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.