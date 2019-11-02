Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,300 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 179,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 223,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTFT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 269,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,976. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. Future Fintech Group has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Future Fintech Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) by 103.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Future Fintech Group worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Future Fintech Group Company Profile

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

