FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Forum Energy Technologies Inc Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Forum Energy Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.22). B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FET. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

Shares of FET opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.22 million, a PE ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 2.46. Forum Energy Technologies has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 91.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.31 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 35,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Christopher Gaut bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,899.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

