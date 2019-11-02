FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Genomic Health, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GHDX)

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for Genomic Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genomic Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GHDX. Barclays upgraded Genomic Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genomic Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

NASDAQ:GHDX opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Genomic Health has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $92.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.39.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $114.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Genomic Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Genomic Health news, insider Laura Leber sold 13,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $935,202.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO G Bradley Cole sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $4,398,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,175 shares of company stock valued at $27,426,245 in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genomic Health by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Genomic Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genomic Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Genomic Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Genomic Health by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

