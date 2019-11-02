FY2019 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Reduced by Analyst

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for A. O. Smith in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

AOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.06. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $728.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $57,870.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $819,025.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 78,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,723.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 45.4% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 918,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,314,000 after purchasing an additional 286,812 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

