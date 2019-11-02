FY2019 EPS Estimates for Aimia Inc Raised by Analyst (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aimia in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.22). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aimia’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Aimia alerts:

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$31.00 million for the quarter.

AIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Aimia from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aimia from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Aimia from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.85.

Aimia stock opened at C$3.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.19 million and a PE ratio of 0.53. Aimia has a 1-year low of C$2.99 and a 1-year high of C$4.30.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.