FY2019 EPS Estimates for BP plc (NYSE:BP) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

BP plc (NYSE:BP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for BP in a report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $3.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.60 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BP’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $73.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.79 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 28th. DZ Bank decreased their price target on shares of BP from $620.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.59.

BP stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82. BP has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $130.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in BP during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 39.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

