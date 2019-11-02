FY2019 EPS Estimates for CBIZ, Inc. Raised by First Analysis (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) – Investment analysts at First Analysis raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of CBIZ in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. First Analysis analyst J. Macdonald now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. First Analysis also issued estimates for CBIZ’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

CBZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE CBZ opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $239.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.56 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ in the second quarter valued at $27,568,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CBIZ by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,392,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 1.1% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,006,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 1.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 925,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,135,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 848,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $37,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $185,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 264,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,464.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

